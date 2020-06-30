Veteran actor Shekhar Suman visited Sushant Singh Rajput's family at the late actors ancestral home in Patna on Monday. Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to inform everyone about his visit. "Met Sushant's father..shared his grief. We sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word. He is still in a state of deep shock. I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant," tweeted Shekhar Suman on Monday evening. Shekhar Suman Seeks Reinvestigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Postmortem, Says ‘The Suicide Narrative Was Set from Before’

"A fight to finish..at Sushan's house in Patna. Won't give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant," the actor wrote in a separate tweet. On Sunday, Shekhar Suman had announced that he would be visiting Sushant's family in Patna and also meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "Im going to my hometown Patna to meet Sushant's father and pay my respect to him and the CM Shri Nitish Kumar and all the admirers and fans of Sushant to press upon #CBIEnquiryForSushant #justiceforSushantforum @NitishKumar," the actor had tweeted on Sunday. Shekhar Suman Demands CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death, Forms #justiceforSushantforum to Bring Closure to the Case.

Shekhar Suman Meets Sushant Singh Rajput's Father

Met Sushant's father..shared his grief.we sat together for a few minutes without exchanging a word..He is still in a state of deep shock..I feel the best way to express grief is thru silence.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant . pic.twitter.com/we0VL9w7PM — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Shekhar Suman Interacts With Media Outside SSR Patna House

A fight to finish..at Sushan's house in Patna.won't give up no matter what.#justiceforSushantforum #CBIEnquiryForSushant pic.twitter.com/oydGzKFwIt — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 29, 2020

Shekhar Suman has created a forum called #justiceforSushantforum demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Sushant, even though the death is being investigated by Mumbai Policeand post mortem has stated that Sushant committed suicide.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).