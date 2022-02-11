Sherlyn Chopra celebrates her birthday today (February 11). The sultry siren who’s known for her bold looks and controversies made a lot of buzz in 2021 after she accused Raj Kundra of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. Having said that, one of the best qualities about her is that she’s unfiltered and does not mince words. Right from posing nude for Playboy magazine to even featuring in Bigg Boss, she loves limelight. However, do you know that the hottie was once featured in a film titled Kamasutra 3D which never saw the light of the day? Sherlyn Chopra Gets Protection From Arrest in Raj Kundra Porn Case Controversy.

For the unversed, Sherlyn essayed the role of Kama Devi in the shelved film. Even though the 2013 erotica did not release, it’s said that due to Chopra’s tiff with the director, a few scenes from the movie were leaked online. In the viral video, the bombshell could be seen going nude for a video shoot wherein she flashes her curvaceous body as well as bo**s in a desi wear. If you’ve not seen it yet, here it is. Sherlyn Chopra Birthday Special: 5 Facts about the Sultry Actress You Did Not Know.

Watch Sherlyn Chopra in Kamasutra 3D:

To note, with classical music playing in the backdrop and Sherlyn’s sexy expressions, the above video is a treat for the actress' fans. Indeed, as they say, any publicity is good publicity and Kamasutra 3D was definitely a great gimmick. Here’s raising a toast to the always daring Sherlyn Chopra. Happy Birthday gorgeous!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2022 08:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).