Actress Shilpa Shetty, who will appear as a guest on MasterChef India for a special harvest-themed episode, said that festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Magh Bihu bring a festive spirit across the country, adding that the entire nation is immersed in a riot of colours and celebrations during this time. Welcoming the season of harvest, Shilpa said: “At this time, the whole of India is engulfed in the colours of harvest and festivals. Sometimes Pongal, sometimes Sankranti, sometimes Bihu, sometimes Lohri. The names may be different, but the aim is one, happiness.” MasterChef India 2026: Chef Vikas Khanna Pens a Heartwarming Note Ahead of Season 9; Kunal Kapur Returns to the Show As Judge.

Shilpa Shetty on ‘MasterChef India’ Harvest Special

The episode coincides with festivals such as Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, and Magh Bihu; the Harvest Special is a vibrant reflection of India’s shared spirit. Sharing her experience of being part of the Harvest special, Shilpa said: “The Harvest Special episode of MasterChef India felt truly special to me.” “Every dish narrated a unique story, every flavour paid homage to our rich culinary traditions, and together they came alive as a celebration of Indian talent that is stepping forward with confidence, creativity, and fearlessness on a global stage,” she added.

Shilpa Shetty’s Next Film

India celebrates numerous harvest festivals, with Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Baisakhi in Punjab, Onam in Kerala, and Makar Sankranti, marking the end of winter and bountiful harvests through bonfires, kite flying, traditional feasts, and community gatherings, with celebrations varying by region but focusing on gratitude for nature and new beginnings. Talking about Shilpa, she will be seen in KD: The Devil, directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta, and Nora Fatehi. ‘Celebrity MasterChef India’ 2025: From Release Date to Participants, Know All About Farah Khan’s Star-Studded Cooking Reality Show!

Shilpa Shetty in 'Sukhee'

She was last seen in Sukhee by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. A humorous slice-of-life tale about 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet Sukhee Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion. MasterChef India airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

