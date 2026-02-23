Jaipur, February 23: In a significant legal development regarding the suspicious death of religious storyteller Sadhvi Prem Baisa, Jodhpur police have released the primary accused, a local compounder, on a personal bail bond. DCP (West) Rajesh Kumar Yadav clarified that the charges currently leveled against the compounder, Devi Singh Rajpurohit, fall under bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code. The decision comes as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to examine whether medical negligence or a deeper conspiracy led to the 25-year-old spiritual leader’s sudden demise.

The case has drawn intense public scrutiny in Rajasthan following the death of the Sadhvi on January 28, shortly after she received two injections at her Aarti Nagar ashram. While the family initially alleged foul play, preliminary forensic reports have pointed toward a natural cause of death, such as asthma or cardiac arrest. However, the police have maintained a case of medical negligence against the compounder for administering specialised injections, Dexona and Dynapar, without a proper medical prescription or oversight. Sadhvi Prem Baisa Found Dead in Jodhpur Months After Viral Video Case, Suicide Note Raises Fresh Questions.

Accused in Sadhvi Prem Baisa Case Released: Legal Grounds for Bail

Addressing the public outcry over the release, the Jodhpur DCP explained that the current First Information Report (FIR) classifies the offence as bailable under existing statutes. Under these provisions, the police are legally obligated to release the accused once a personal bond and requisite sureties are submitted.

"The accused was freed following standard legal procedures," the DCP stated. He added that the release does not signify an end to the investigation. The SIT, led by ACP Chhavi Sharma, is still awaiting a secondary medical opinion to determine if the combination of the two injections could have triggered the fatal reaction, regardless of the victim's underlying health conditions. Sadhvi Prem Baisa Viral Video With Veerampuri Maharaj Controversy: Female Saint Says 'Obscene' Clip Was Edited With Blackmail Intent.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa Case: The Injection Controversy

The investigation centers on the twenty-minute window following the administration of the injections. Forensic experts are analyzing whether the compounder’s decision to inject both a steroid (Dexona) and a painkiller (Dynapar) simultaneously was a breach of medical protocol.

Records from the private hospital where the Sadhvi was taken show she was "brought dead," contradicting initial claims that her condition deteriorated while under hospital care. The SIT recently conducted a "scene recreation" at the hospital to reconcile these conflicting timelines.

The Mystery of the Social Media Post

Adding a layer of complexity to the probe is a cryptic Instagram post shared from the Sadhvi’s account nearly four hours after she was declared dead. The message, which referenced a "farewell" and a "trial by fire" (Agni Pariksha), has led investigators to check if the post was scheduled in advance or uploaded by an associate.

Authorities are currently scanning digital footprints and questioning three men, including the compounder and two ashram aides, who were present at the time of her death. While the FSL report has ruled out common poisons, the internal internal probe into potential "mental harassment" or blackmail remains active.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa was a prominent kathavachak (preacher) in western Rajasthan, known for her devotional songs and spiritual discourses. Her death sparked widespread protests in Jodhpur and Barmer, with political leaders like Hanuman Beniwal calling for a CBI inquiry. The case remains sensitive due to a 2025 controversy involving a viral video, which the Sadhvi had claimed was a doctored attempt to defame her and the "Sanatan" culture she represented.

