After making her presence felt at cousin Priyaank Sharma's pre-wedding festivities in the Maldives, Shraddha Kapoor was recently back to the bay. Last night, the actress was once again spotted in the city, but this time it was for rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha's birthday party. Yes, you read that right. She attended the celebrity photographer's born day party and looked sexy in a mini dress. Rohan celebrated his 36th birthday on March 6, 2021. Shraddha Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend Rohan Shrestha Is 'Family' At Priyank Sharma And Shaza Morani's Wedding (View Pic).

While the b'dy boy was dressed decent in casuals, the actress was seen making a striking impression in a lime green shimmery dress. All eyes were on Shraddha when she arrived at the party. The two later also were spotted leaving the venue together in the same car. Well, all we hope is that after so many public spottings with each other, Shraddha-Rohan should make their love public now. As they both look really geat together. Shakti Kapoor Reacts to Rumours About Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha’s Marriage, Says ‘Do Not Know If They Are Serious About Each Other’.

Check Out The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Earlier in an interview with ETimes TV, actor Shakti Kapoor had addressed wedding rumours of daughter Shraddha and Rohan. He had said. "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other." Well, there's never smoke without fire, right? Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2021 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).