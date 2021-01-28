Varun Dhawan started 2021 on a happy note and finally got hitched to his childhood love Natasha Dalal recently. Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor congratulated the duo on the wedding on social media and showered them with love. While replying back to all the messages, the actor even dropped a major hint about his Street Dancer 3D co-star Sharddha Kapoor's marriage. He replied to Shraddha's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshtha saying that he hopes that the photographer is now ready to take the plunge after him. Varun Dhawan's Girlfriend Natasha Dalal and Shraddha Kapoor's Rumoured Boyfriend, Rohan Shrestha attend Street Dancer 3D Screening.

This rifed up many speculations talking about whether Sharddha and Rohan are actually getting married soon. Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor reacted to the rumours and told Times of India that he will be supportive of any decision that Shraddha takes in her life. He, however, is not aware of his daughter's equation with Rohan. He revealed that Rohan often visits their house but this he has been doing since childhood and the two have been friends since then. He even added that he has no idea if the two are serious about each other.

"Well, I don't know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter. That means in every decision of her life she takes, including her marriage. Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection," said Shakti Kapoor. Shraddha Kapoor and Boyfriend Rohan Shrestha Are Getting Married in 2020? Father Shakti Kapoor is Clueless About It.

He went on to talk about Rohan Shrestha and said, "Rohan is a very nice boy. He does come home but he has come home since childhood. Shraddha hasn't told me that she plans to marry him. To me, they are still just childhood friends. I do not know if they are serious about each other. I know Rohan's father Rakesh Shrestha even before he became a photographer. I have not only done several photo-shoots with Rakesh but we two have gone out together for dinners and drinks. He is a very good friend of mine."

Workwise, Shraddha Kapoor is currently shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled film along with Ranbir Kapoor. Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia have also been roped in to play parents to Ranbir Kapoor in the film. Shraddha also has the Naagin trilogy, in which she will portray the lead.

