Shraddha Kapoor is dating ace celebrity photographer Rohan Shreshta, at least that's what the latest buzz is. Shakti Kapoor however is clueless about it. Well, if that's the case, Tejaswaini Kolhapure captioning a picture from Priyank Sharma and Shaza Morani's Haldi ceremony 'Family' with Shreshtha in it does make you wonder what's happening. Has the meet the parents ritual already happened? Our guess is that may have happened a long time back. Shraddha Kapoor Twirls in a Blue Lehenga Ahead of Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani’s Beachy Wedding (Watch Video)

Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha's father, had commented on Shraddha and Rohan's wedding on ET Times saying, "Well, I don't know what reports and speculations are surfacing on the Internet. But I shall always stand by my daughter. Why only Rohan Shrestha? If she comes and tells me whoever she has chosen and wants to settle down with, I will not have any objection." Clearly, if Rohan is Shraddha's beau, he already has Papa Kapoor's blessings. Isn't it?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ♥ Shruti (@shraddha___shruti)

Here's a family sharing a family photo...

Tejaswani Kolhapure IG Story

Varun Dhawan had hinted that Rohan could be the next person to tie the knot in a thank you note to his buddy after he wished VD on his wedding. That made speculations reach wild proportions about Rohan-Shraddha's wedding.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2021 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).