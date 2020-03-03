Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Dhruv Sehgal, Jitendra Kumar, Amol Parashar and Other Hotties From Digital Space We Would Like To See Shraddha Work With! (Vote)

Dhruv Sehgal, Jitendra Kumar, Amol Parashar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor turns 33 today! The bubbly and beautiful actress who debuted in Bollywood with Luv Ka The End has a huge fan base. The star is currently on the top of her acting game. In fact, if you think about it, she has already worked with topmost stars in the Bollywood industry with only a few left! She also recently worked with nation’s heartthrob, Baahubali fame Prabhas in her south debut, Saaho. Well, to sum it up, the stunner has hopped on to every different opportunity that knocked her door. If she is such a keen learner, how about watching her in the digital/webspace next? Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Cham Cham to Illegal Weapon, 5 Times the Baaghi 3 Babe Moved Her Booty and Fans Were Stumped (Watch Videos).

Many of the Bollywood celebs have ventured into the digital space owing to the wide reach it has amid the youth. From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra, the bigwigs of B-town are totally comfortable trying out new things in this space, either through acting or through production. It won’t be surprising if Shraddha too tries her hand here. So, we have listed 7 hotties of web-space along with whom we would love to see her sharing her screen space! Check it out.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant, Shraddha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jitendra Kumar

Shraddha, Jitendra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sumeet Vyas

Shraddha, Sumeet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arjun Mathur

Arjun, Shraddha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dhruv Sehgal

Dhruv, Shraddha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amol Parashar

Amol, Shraddha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Naveen Kasturia

Shraddha, Naveen(Photo Credits: Instagram)

If you are an ardent series binge-watcher, you probably must be familiar to these faces. It is yet not known whether Shraddha is ever planning to make digital debut anytime soon. However, may be this list might prompt her to think in those lines, what do you think? Do let us know your choice by hitting the vote button! Shraddha Kapoor, we hope to see you into this space this year! Happy Birthday!