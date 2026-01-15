Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who also serves as a co-founder of the jewellery brand Palmonas, has partnered with actress Amrita Rao for a new promotional campaign. The collaboration has quickly gained traction on social media, largely due to a nostalgic reference to one of Rao’s most recognisable cinematic moments. Shraddha Kapoor To Marry Rumoured Boyfriend Rahul Mody Soon? Actress’ Witty Response to Fan Sparks Buzz.

Shraddha Kapoor x Amrita Rao

The advertisement features both actresses showcasing Palmonas’ signature "demi-fine" jewellery. However, the highlight of the campaign is a playful nod to the 2006 film Vivah. In the ad, Rao recreates her famous "Jal lijiye" (Please have some water) scene, a moment that became a widespread internet meme years after the film's release.

Shraddha Kapoor and Amrita Rao Set Social Media Abuzz With Palmonas Collaboration - Watch Video

In this updated version, the dialogue is used to pivot toward the jewellery brand, blending 2000s nostalgia with modern influencer marketing. The rapport between Kapoor and Rao has been cited by fans as a refreshing "crossover" between two different eras of Bollywood.

Netizens React to Shraddha Kapoor x Amrita Rao for Palmonas

The campaign has sparked a flurry of activity across social media platforms, with fans praising the clever use of the "Jal lijiye" meme. Many users expressed delight at seeing Rao return to her iconic "Poonam" persona, albeit with a fashionable upgrade.

A user wrote, "Please give the marketing team a raise! Loved it." Another fan commented, "Both favin one frame." Other users praised the collab's brilliant concept.

Netizen Reactions

Shraddha Kapoor’s involvement with Palmonas goes beyond a standard brand endorsement; she joined the startup as a co-founder in 2023. The brand specialises in demi-fine jewellery, which occupies the market space between high-end fine jewellery and affordable fashion accessories.

By using sterling silver and thick gold plating, the company aims to provide the look and feel of luxury items at a significantly lower price point. This latest campaign with Amrita Rao is part of a broader strategy to expand the brand's reach among younger consumers who value both trendy designs and "meme culture" references.

Marketing Through Nostalgia

Industry analysts note that bringing Amrita Rao on board is a strategic move to tap into nostalgia marketing. Rao, who has been more selective with her professional projects in recent years, remains a beloved figure among audiences who grew up in the mid-2000s. 'Jal Lijiye Thak Gaye Honge' Meme Template Takes Twitter by Storm; Netizens' Epic Reactions to Amrita Rao's Dialogue From Vivah Will Tickle Your Funny Bone.

By leaning into the "Jal lijiye" meme, Palmonas has managed to generate organic engagement, with the advertisement being shared across platforms. The campaign focuses on the message that their jewellery is suitable for everyday wear, much like the understated elegance Rao’s characters were known for.

