Shraddha Kapoor Birthday: Cham Cham to Illegal Weapon, 5 Times the Baaghi 3 Babe Moved Her Booty and Fans Were Stumped (Watch Videos)

Shraddha Kapoor Songs (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor entered into the world of glitz and glam in 2010 with a little role in Teen Patti. But the turning point in her career came when she portrayed the role of a singer in Aashiqui 2 opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. From thereon her career took an altogether different turn and now she’s one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. ABCD 2, Baaghi, Stree, Saaho are some of her films which flashed Shraddha’s acting abilities to the ‘t’. All that being said, apart from her acting prowess, the girl also is a LIT dancer and has time and again made many hearts go insane with her moves. And as Shraddha celebrates her birthday today (March 3, 2020), we thought of compiling top five dance songs of the actress which made fans go wow. Shraddha Kapoor Workout & Diet: Fitness Secret of Street Dancer 3D Actress That Keeps Her in Best Shape Always (Watch Video).

From hip-hop to some sizzling moves, Shraddha Kapoor has indeed shown us that she is a versatile dancer. FYI, she is not a trained dancer and it's all dedication which we see when she puts in which makes a film's track hit. So, without further, ado, let's get started. Shraddha Kapoor Gives the All Black Vibe a Bomb Update, Kill Us Already We Say!

Sun Saathiya - ABCD 2

First things first, Shraddha in this melody can be seen moving her body and going the lyrical hip hop way. Right from matching up the steps with Varun Dhawan to also performing some risky lifts, we were floored with her talent and how.

Cham Cham - Baaghi

A typical Bollywood song with the heroine dancing in front of her man, but boy Kapoor’s latkas and jatkas in this one will drive you crazy. The rain does the magic here and adds more wet and wild effect to Shraddha’s dance moves.

Dance Basanti - Ungli

Up next, we have Shraddha Kapoor making an item song appearance in Emraan Hashmi’s film, Ungli. Dressed in not one but many sexy outfits, the actress moves her bod smoothly and we are impressed. Gorg!

Milegi Milegi - Stree

Who knew that Shraddha can go crazy while performing on a track? This one sees Kapoor going bonkers with her moves and showing us nothing is impossible for her. Check it out!

Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Street Dancer 3D

Last on our list is the sequel to ABCD 2, this movie gave us an altogether polished Shraddha as a dancer. In every frame, the actress nails it with her dancing stint which will make your jaw drop. Insane is the word.

So, what do you think about the above songs guys? These are our top five in which we feel Shraddha Kapoor danced her heart out. All that being said, the actress will be next seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. Lastly, happy birthday, have a great day ahead. Stay tuned!