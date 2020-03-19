Shraddha Kapoor Rejected a Movie with a Superstar when She was 16 - Guess Who?

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor's didn't taste an immediate success in Bollywood. The star kid marked her debut in 2010 with Teen Patti and her first box office success came in only later in 2013 with Aashiqui 2. Of course, there was no looking back for her since then. However, an episode in Shraddha's early life could have changed the course of her success in the industry. The actress in one of her recent interactions elaborated on how she was offered a film with a superstar when she was 16 but she chose to decline it. Reason? Well, she simply wanted to focus on her studies then. Shraddha Kapoor Stands Out in a Sleek, Slick and Sexy Ombre Tie-Dye Print Cami Dress!

In the same interaction when the actress was asked if acting was always her career choice, the Saaho actress replied, "No, I always wanted to become an actor. However, I felt that at the age of 15 or 16, I was too young and wanted to finish schooling and attend college. I don’t think getting offers back then has defined my success. But it was difficult to turn it down and focus on studies because it was such a fantastic opportunity to work with Salman Khan." There you go. The superstar in question here was Salman Khan and the girl was gusty enough to decline a project starring him. Shraddha Kapoor Channels a Wondrous Wildflower Vibe in Sequins and Tulle for Baaghi 3 Promotions.

Speaking of which, we wonder which movie was Shraddha taking about. Though she didn't mention the name, we bet the opportunity was big enough for her to regret later. Today, we don't think the girl would even think of rejecting a project with Salman Khan. Working with him and being his leading lady still means a big deal.