Shraddha Kapoor Channels a Wondrous Wildflower Vibe in Sequins and Tulle for Baaghi 3 Promotions

Shraddha Kapoor in Needle & Thread on her birthday for Baaghi 3 promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is one actress whose interesting line-up of films allows her to experiment and chalk out styles that strike an instant chord. Keeping the promotional game versatile is her salient forte. What's more? She raises the stakes with equally brilliant beauty and hair game. We love the fact that Shraddha Kapoor infuses life into any style that she adopts. Furthermore, teaming up with fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri who only seems to have gripped Shraddha’s vibe well, the duo has experimented as well as revamped the regular styles. With the release of Baaghi 3 just around the corner, Shraddha Kapoor has thrown herself into the promotional warfare. But doing so, chicly with fashion stylists Tanya Ghavri and Namrata Deepak in tow, Shraddha doled out yet another spiffy style. Celebrating her birthday all whilst promoting her film, Shraddha took to exquisite champagne toned subtle bloom and sequin gown by Needle & Thread.

Here is a closer look at Shraddha's promotional vibe for Baaghi 3 promotions.

Shraddha Kapoor - Romancing The Blooms

The gown, inspired by early spring meadows in plain frothy tulle with floral motif and shimmering pastel sequins bore a fitted bodice and a voluminous skirt with signature tulle trims. The gown worth Rs. 58,500 was accompanied by sleek strappy metallic sandals from Truffle Collection, textures wavy hair and subtle glam.

Baaghi 3, the action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, is a spiritual sequel to Baaghi (2016) and Baaghi 2 (2018). Baaghi 3, an official remake of 2012 Tamil film, Vettai features Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Kapoor.