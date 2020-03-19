Shraddha Kapoor Stands Out in a Sleek, Slick and Sexy Ombre Tie-Dye Print Cami Dress!

Shraddha Kapoor in Cami NYC for Baaghi 3 screening (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is far from being a Plain Jane as she goes on to infuse life into any style that she adopts. Teaming up with Tanya Ghavri and Namrata Deepal who only seem to have gripped Shraddha’s vibe well, the trio has experimented as well as revamped the regular styles. Shraddha has, on numerous occasions shown an affinity for fuss-free, chic and preppy style vibes seamlessly incorporating vogues and upping the look further with equally stunning beauty and hair game. It would be safe to say that Shraddha never has a dull day. As the new age Kapoor kid on the block who is known for her petite frame, classic cute looks, Shraddha sparks off those quintessentially girl-next-door vibes. Her on-screen persona comes across as demure but off-screen too, she seems quite intent on bringing the good old cute back in the fashion circuit. Shraddha Kapoor took to a stunning vibe for the screening of her last release, Baaghi 3. A slick tie-dye print cami dress by the New York-based label, Cami was perfectly complimented with large hoops and strappy sandals.

Shraddha is often counted amongst the sartorial stunners of B-town, known for her penchant to pull off the trickiest of hues, silhouettes, and cuts. Here is a closer look at Shraddha glamorous #OOTN. Shraddha Kapoor Gives the All Black Vibe a Bomb Update, Kill Us Already We Say!

Shraddha Kapoor - Slick and Sleek

A dusk ombre satin slip dress worth $291 (approximately Rs.) was teamed with gold-toned strappy heels, large hoops, sleek hair and subtle glam. Shraddha Kapoor Gives You a Splendid Party Vibe to Steal With a Little Red Dress!

Shraddha Kapoor in Cami NYC for Baaghi 3 screening (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shraddha was seen as Inayat in Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and as Siya in Baaghi 3 with Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. She will be seen in Luv Ranjan's next venture, an action thriller opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She is also touted to return alongside the cast of Stree for a sequel.