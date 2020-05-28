Shraddha Kapoor Steps Out For a Grocery Shopping 'Adventure' Amid Lockdown (View Pic)

Shradhha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

COVID-19 pandemic lockdown is extending in installments. This has got us sitting at home safe and secure for months together now! It is like we have almost forgotten how our daily outdoor chores and routine actually functioned! Bollywood stars have been promoting social distancing and mask wearing rules extensively. However, during lockdown 4.0, Shraddha Kapoor has finally stepped out for some shopping. Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur To Reunite For Malang Sequel?.

The Stree actress and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor hit a grocery store themselves. The sibling duo is seen wearing masks in the grocery store and posing while they are on this outdoor 'adventure.' Check out the picture below.

Shraddha Kapoor's Post:

View this post on Instagram Groceries adventure with my bhaiya @siddhanthkapoor 💜 A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on May 27, 2020 at 10:06pm PDT

Well, this post will be relatable for so many of them for going outdoors is sort of have become a 'dream' for those who haven't stepped out for long now! Even though, staying at home is the best option to save lives of others and self as of now, everyone misses doing these routine things now to be honest! Gladly, Shraddha subtly promoted the message of wearing a mask during such essential visits.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old diva has been extending a lot of support to animal welfare amid lockdown. She has been supporting and sharing posts and initiatives for helping the innocent beings get equal attention and help as much has humans need during the lockdown period.