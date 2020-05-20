Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur To Reunite For Malang Sequel?

Shraddha and Aditya (Photo Credits: Movie Still)

Even amid the lockdown and a long pause on film shoots, the makers are planning on their projects. The Bollywood fraternity is safely home quarantining but talks are on. Now, the latest update is on a sequel. Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's Malang is having a sequel. But here's an update. According to a latest media report, Shraddha Kapoor will star in Malang 2. 7 Years Of Aashiqui 2: Director Mohit Suri Shares Behind The Scene Pictures Of Shraddha Kapoor And Aditya Roy Kapur.

As per a report in pinkvilla.com, the Baaghi 3 actress is all set to be in the Mohit Suri film. The director had earlier hinted about the sequel. He even made everyone guess about a particular phone call and a voice in one of the scenes. Turns out that it was Shraddha's.

The entertainment portal quoted a source saying, "Mohit had also spoken to Shraddha for Malang but her dates back then couldn't be managed. Then, he went on for a completely fresh pairing with Disha and Aditya. Given their equation, when Mohit asked her to just step in for the little voiceover in the end, she immediately agreed. Of course, she was aware that this could spiral into a part two, which she would be leading. That discussion has already happened between Shraddha and Mohit. They will be reuniting once again after Half Girlfriend."

Well, this is indeed a good news for all the fans of the much-loved pair, Shraddha and Aditya. The duo debuted in Bollywood with blockbuster film Aashiqui 2 and also were later seen in Ok Jaanu. The cast or the makers are yet to confirm Shraddha's involvement in the sequel yet. Stay tuned for more updates.