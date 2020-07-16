Shraddha Kapoor recently reached a milestone of 50 million followers on Instagram, in fact recently, the actress also raced past Deepika Padukone. Shraddha is now the third most followed Indian celeb on Instagram and it is indeed commendable. The actress is known for her simple posts consisting most of her childhood throwbacks and also some fashion photoshoots. Shraddha's fans celebrated this milestone achievement with much fervour on Instagram and now the actress took to social media to thank her fans for the same. Shraddha Kapoor is Now the Third Most Followed Indian Celeb on Instagram, Beats Deepika Padukone.

Shraddha shared a sweet note addressed to her fans, telling them how she's grateful for their support and has been checking all the adorable updates they have been posting for her. She also asked them to take care of themselves and remain peaceful amid this time. What was the sweetest though was that Shraddha addressed this note to her fans in not one but three languages. She wrote to her fans in English, Hindi and Marathi. In her note, thanking her fans 50 million times, Shraddha wrote, "Please take the best care of yourselves, spread peace and kindness and keep shining bright!" Shraddha Kapoor Hits 50 Million Followers Mark on Instagram.

Check Out Her Note Here:

Shraddha's Note for Fans in Hindi:

Shraddha's Note for Fans in Marathi:

As for the Instagram followers record, Indian skipper Virat Kohli has a 68.4 million fan following which is the highest followed by Priyanka Chopra with 54.9 million followers and now Shraddha on the third spot with 50.5 million. The Chhichhore actress is known for her friendly personality and has starred in several successful films till now to have gained her such a huge fan base.

