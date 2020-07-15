It was only a few days back when Shraddha Kapoor achieved a milestone by having 50 Million followers on her Instagram. The Baaghi girl was then fourth Indian celeb to achieve this mark - the first three being Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. But considering her ever-growing fandom on social media, Kapoor has now managed to surpass Deepika Padukone when it comes to the number of followers on her Instagram handle. Yup, that's another big feather in her already glorious hat. Shraddha Kapoor Hits 50 Million Followers Mark on Instagram, Becomes Third Bollywood Actress to Achieve the Feat after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone.

Shraddha Kapoor currently has 50.5 Million followers on her account while Deepika is slightly behind with 50.4 Million. This achievement has also helped the actress become third Indian celebrity with the highest number of followers on this photo-sharing site. While the Indian skipper continues to rule with 68.3 Million followers, Priyanka comes second with 54.9 million mark and then Shraddha with 50.5 million. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas Are Amongst 10 celebrities Who Have Maximum Numbers of Fake Instagram Followers.

Check Out their Number of Followers

Shraddha Kapoor

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha's steady growth in her number of followers has helped her achieve this big feat while her popularity continues to attract more names. Her Instagram account is a sheer treat for all her fans. She continues to keep it as a healthy blend of everything that's entertaining. From her goofy antics to movie promotions and adorable posts, she knows how to keep you engrossed and be loved.

