Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana-Jitendra Give a Contemporary Twist To The Bappi Lahiri Hit (Watch Video)

Stills from 'arey pyaar kar le ' (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar will be next seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The romantic comedy is based on the same sex lovestory and the inhibitions of their families around it. After a kickass trailer, the makers have now released a fun retro rehash, "Arey pyaar kar le". Bappi Lahiri's track from 1985 film Saaheb gets a contemporary twist. We see Ayushmann and Jitendra taking a stand for themselves in this fun song. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana Creates Magic With His Voice Yet Again - Watch Video.

The original song "Yaar bina chain kahan re" starred Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh as the lovers. However, Ayushmann now calls it as 'unisex' song with this new age love story. Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Pankhuri Awasthy are seen in the track too, along with the og music creator, Bappi Lahiri himself. The cast is seen in the old school disco avatar.

The track was originally sung by S. Janaki and Bappi Lahiri. The latest one retains Bappi and adds Ayushmann's voice too. Tanishk Bagchi has remade the song with Vayu as the lyricist. The rap part is handled by Ikka. This is one rehash that most of them won't mind being made! Check out the song below.

Arey Pyaar Kar Le Song:

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re Song (Original):

The flick is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and has a stellar cast. In fact, it is reported that Bhumi Pednekar might do a special cameo in the flick. Ayushmann-Bhumi were a part of the first installment which was Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The flick is slated to release on 21 February, 2020.