Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana Creates Magic With His Voice Yet Again - Watch Video

The second song from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is here (picture credit - YouTube)

Times are indeed changing. Filmmakers and actors are no longer playing it safe these days. Take Ayushmann Khurrana for example. The actor has played a sperm donor, someone who is suffering from erectile dysfunction, a bald man on the screen so far. Many other mainstream actors wouldn't even consider playing such characters. In his upcoming film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann takes up another gutsy role as he plays an openly gay man, who fights with his lover's (played by Jitendra Kumar) parents for acceptance of their relationship. The trailer dropped a few weeks back, and needless to say, a huge set of people are looking forward to watching the film.

While we all are waiting for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan to release, the makers are making sure that the buzz is strong. Just a few days back, the first song titled Gabru was released. Now, we have the second track from the movie. Titled Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho, this number is sung by Ayushmann himself. With this song, Ayushmann has once again shown us that he is not only a gifted actor, but also a good singer. From the looks of it, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho seems like a promotional song. It's more like a music video where we see Ayushmann crooning the song in front of a mic, as some sequences, especially the romantic scenes between Ayushmann and Jitendra pop on the screen in between. The song is mellow and with Valentine's Day coming up, we can easily see it becoming an instant hit. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Can Ayushmann’s Film Succeed in Bringing Homosexuality to Mainstream Cinema After Sonam's Attempt to Do So Failed?

Check out Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan right here:

Produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series and Colour Yello, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chadda in pivotal roles. Neena, Gajaraj and Ayushmann will be seen together for the second time after the very successful, Badhaai Ho. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second instalment of the much-acclaimed Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, which was released in 2017. The romantic comedy is set to hit the theatres on February 21.