Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and post his successful stint as MC Sher, Bollywood filmmakers were quick to rope him for their next. While the newcomer already has Bunty Aur Babli 2 with YRF, he's also a part of Dharma's next production that stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. And if two big projects from B-town's leading banners aren't enough, the actor is also gearing up for his revenge drama with Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

For the ones who don't know much about this project, a report in PeepingMoon suggests that it would be directed by Ravi Udhyawar. He has previously directed Mom starring Sridevi. The movie is supposedly a badass mass entertainer with slick and fast-paced action sequences and Siddhant has already started with his martial arts training for the same. Coming to the film's leading lady, a new report by the same website suggests that Malavika Mohanan has been roped in to romance Chaturvedi.

Malavika will apparently sport a very uber-glam look in the movie and she'd be a revelation. She'll also have few action scenes and she's expected to start shooting by the end of this year. The revenge drama is essentially a typical Bollywood potboiler with a stylish look and an element of quirk. Mohanan is quite a popular name in the South industry. Her next release in Master with Thalapathy Vijay. The new project with Siddhant would also mark her return to B-town after her debut movie Beyond The Clouds.

