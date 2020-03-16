Siddhant Chaturvedi in Yuvraj Singh Biopic? The Cricketer Definitely Thinks So...

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Biopics are often hailed in Bollywood and there's very limited scope to go wrong with them. And a biopic on a sportsman's life is, in fact, more thrilling than the rest. Previously we had Priyanka Chopra stepping into Mary Kom's shoes in her biopic followed by Sushant Singh Rajput as M.S Dhoni, Farhan Akhtar as Milkha Singh and recent being Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal. Biopics tend to earn a good moolah at the box office and hence the one revolving around the life of former Indian team batsman, Yuvraj Singh seems like a wise option. Gully Boy Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Was Supposed to Play a Stripper in Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif's Now Shelved Movie.

Though no official announcement or even a discussion on Singh's biopic is being made yet, if and when it does, the cricketer has his preference ready. Recently in a conversation when the ace cricketer was asked about the actor who can portray him the best on-screen, Yuvraj mentioned Siddhant Chaturvedi as his first choice. "Probably, I’d play myself — that would be a bit desperate… (chuckles) hai, na? See, that’s the director’s job to decide. If it’s going to be a Bollywood film, then Siddhant Chaturvedi — the guy who played MC Sher in Gully Boy is a good option; I’d love to see him in the film," he remarked. Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Is a Die-Hard Fan of Tollywood Star Allu Arjun! This Viral Video Is Proof.

The good thing about Chaturvedi is that he has already played a cricketer's role in Amazon's Prime's Inside Edge, so he's well-versed with the character's nuances. Well, a biopic on Yuvraj's life sounds like a promising deal and we wonder if any filmmaker would be interested to cash in on it. Meanwhile, the actor's schedule is packed with his next multiple releases. He has Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh, then Shakun Batra's next with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday and finally a horror comedy with Katrina Kaif. So a biopic will definitely have to wait.