Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome Kajol and Ajay Devgn with hugs. Both of them look classy and elegant.

Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor arrives at the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai. Both of them looked radiant and beautiful and they hugged each other at the venue.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar arrives at the wedding reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Kareena is wearing a pink colour saree and KJO opted for Black suit.

Aditya Seal and his wife Anushka Ranjan arrives at the wedding reception of Sidharth-Kiara in Mumbai. Aditya and Anushka looked classy and elegant at the same time.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had tied the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7 in the presence of their family members and close friends. After their Delhi reception, the second reception of Sid and Kiara is taking place at Hotel St Regis in Mumbai. Here, check out live updates from the grand affair below. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Mumbai Reception: The Wedding Reception Venue Decked Up In Flowers (Watch Video).