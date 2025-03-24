Sajid Nadiadwala's Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set for a grand Eid release and is already creating massive buzz. The highly anticipated trailer has taken the excitement to new heights, crossing 81 million views across platforms in just 24 hours. Salman Khan commands the screen with his signature style and swag, effortlessly stealing the show. The trailer is smashing records, racking up millions of views every hour and proving Sikandar is on its way to becoming a blockbuster. ‘Sikandar’ Trailer: Salman Khan Delivers High-Octane Action and Swagger in This Action-Packed Promo Featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal and Sathyaraj (Watch Video).

The Sikandar trailer has arrived like a storm, breaking records one after another. Upon release, it became the fastest Hindi movie trailer to achieve 5 million, 10 million, 15 million and 20 million views in record time on YouTube, with numbers continuing to soar overnight. It has now achieved another milestone by reaching a whopping 81 million views in just 24 hours across all platforms.

Sikandar has surpassed records of previous Salman Khan films like Tiger 3 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Remarkably, this is Salman Khan's highest-viewed trailer to date. With this unstoppable momentum, Sikandar is poised to create even bigger records in the coming days. ‘Sikandar’ Advance Bookings Open on March 25: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Gears Up for Grand Eid Release.

Get ready for an epic cinematic experience this Eid 2025! Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film releases on March 30, 2025.

