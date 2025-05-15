We’ve long known about Aamir Khan and SS Rajamouli’s shared ambition - to create grand adaptations of the Mahabharat - though each is pursuing the project independently. On his 60th birthday, Aamir confirmed to the media that he is still developing his Mahabharat film. Similarly, Baahubali and RRR director SS Rajamouli recently reaffirmed that his dream Mahabharat project remains in the works, even revealing that he has approached actor Nani for a role. Aamir Khan Drops Big Updates at Press Meet: Actor Confirms ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Announcement on 60th Birthday, ‘Mahabharat’ Still in Works (Watch Video).

Now, fresh reports suggest another clash between the two visionaries - this time over a biopic of the late Dadasaheb Phalke, revered as the Father of Indian Cinema. Neither camp has officially confirmed the projects, but the timing is curious, with news of both biopics breaking on the same day.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

Reports indicate that Aamir Khan is reuniting with his frequent collaborator, director Rajkumar Hirani (3 Idiots, PK), for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke. The film will focus on the artist’s struggle to produce India’s first feature film under British rule. Aamir, who will produce and star in the lead role, is set to begin preparations after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par on June 20.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's New Collaboration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Los Angeles-based VFX studios have already created AI-assisted designs to recreate the era, while Hirani and his longtime screenwriter Abhijat Joshi - along with writers Hindukush and Avishkar Bharadwaj - have spent four years developing the script. Shooting is expected to commence in October 2025. Notably, the project has the blessings of Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar.

SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR’s Biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke

According to an exclusive Pinkvilla report, Jr NTR will portray Dadasaheb Phalke in Made in India, a pan-Indian film backed by SS Rajamouli and co-produced by Varun Gupta and Rajamouli’s son, SS Karthikeya. The film, announced in October 2023, will be directed by Nitin Kakkar (Filmistaan, Mitron, Jawaani Jaaneman). Made In India: SS Rajamouli Announces Biopic On Dadasaheb Phalke (Watch Video).

AI-Generated Picture of Jr NTR as Phalke

Jr NTR will star in Made In India, a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema. Presented by SS Rajamouli and directed by National Award-winner Nitin Kakkar, the film impressed Jr NTR with its rich detailing, leading him to take on the role. Slated for a pan-India… pic.twitter.com/FAqczhrLUb — SIIMA (@siima) May 15, 2025

Jr NTR is expected to begin work after completing his upcoming projects with Prashanth Neel and Nelson Dilipkumar. Already AI-generated images of Jr NTR as Phalke are going viral on social media.

Who Was Dadasaheb Phalke?

Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, popularly known as Dadasaheb Phalke, was a pioneering filmmaker who laid the foundation of Indian cinema. Born on April 30, 1870, in Bombay (then under British rule), he is celebrated for directing India’s first full-length feature film, Raja Harishchandra (1913), marking the birth of the Indian film industry. Over his career, Phalke made 94 feature films and 27 short films before retiring in 1937. He passed away on February 16, 1944, aged 73.

The Indian government annually confers the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honorary recognition for cinematic achievement. The most recent recipient, Mithun Chakraborty, was honoured at the 70th National Film Awards.

Not the First Biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke

While both Hirani and Kakkar’s films will be the first Hindi and Telugu biopics on Phalke, a Marathi-language biopic already exists. The 2009 film Harishchandrachi Factory, directed by Paresh Mokashi and starring Nandu Madhav as Phalke, chronicled the making of Raja Harishchandra.

The film won Best Feature Film in Marathi at the 56th National Film Awards and was India’s official entry for the Academy Awards’ Best Foreign Language Film category - only the second Marathi film (after Shwaas in 2004) to achieve this distinction.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 02:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).