Sonal Chauhan Is Not in a Celebratory Mood Ahead of Her 33rd Birthday in the Times of COVID-19

Sonal Chauhan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Actress Sonal Chauhan will be turning a year older on May 16, but she isn't in a mood to celebrate her birthday in a grand way. "I'm not really in a very celebratory mood this year given the tough times the world is facing," Sonal told IANS, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, she plans to make her birthday unique. "Every year I make plans to celebrate with my close friends and family but this year it's slightly different with everything being virtual. I'm taking it in a positive way, because I know I'll remember it forever," she shared.

She will be on a video call with her family and close friends and cut a cake in front of them. "What's going to make it extra special is that I will be celebrating my birthday with all my fans and well wishers who follow me on social media, because they've always supported me in everything I've done, they've been a great source of positivity for me especially during the lockdown," said Sonal. "It will be memorable because this time I will get to celebrate it with all my well wishers and hopefully, I'll get to speak to a few of them one-on-one," added the "Jannat" actress.

Asked if she will be doing a good deed on her birthday by making some donations or more, she said: "When it comes to donation, it's something very personal and I believe in doing it silently rather than talking about it. All I can say is that I am doing everything that's possible in my limit." "I am hoping all this ends soon and we come out a more kinder and healthier world to live in," she ended on a positive note.