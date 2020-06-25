Karisma Kapoor turned a year wiser and beautiful today. Sonam Kapoor has posted a birthday note for the actress with beautiful pictures with the actress. But it's the caption she used for the post that makes for an interesting read. She thanks Karisma for opening the floodgates for Kapoor girls to be in movies. Now it is common knowledge that Karisma broke the rigid Kapoor rule of not letting their women face the camera in movies. She not only did that but aced it too. Karisma is still a role model for many even when she hardly works in movies. So Sonam's post does warm our hearts. Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: Le Gayi Le Gayi to What Is Mobile Number, 7 Songs Where Lolo Danced Her Way To Our Hearts!

One of the images is from Sonam's wedding. Karisma is looking gorgeous as is Sonam while the latter's husband looks dashing. You should check it out right here...

There were rumours that Karisma Kapoor's adamant decision to join films supported by her mother Babita, drew a wedge in their family. Her parents separated because of that apparently.

