If you proclaim yourself to be a 90s buff, you’ve got to be a Karisma Kapoor fan, or else, you can drop that title. Yep, we are damn serious here. As this Kapoor ruled during her reign and rest is history. From starring in comedies to doing some intense roles, Karisma proved her acting prowess each time she stood in front of the camera. She made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi and was seen on the celluloid in Dangerous Ishq (2012). She also made a little guest appearance in Sha Rukh Khan's Zero (2018). Having said that, the actress from then till now has left an impression on the minds of many. But it's her filmy songs from the 90s which are still fans favourite. Karisma Kapoor Is All Praises For Mentalhood Child Actors, Says 'They Are Such Amazing Actors and So Natural' (Watch Video).

And so on the occasion of her birthday on June 25, 2020, we bring to you top 7 chartbuster melodies of Lolo which can be termed as the best music from that era. From showing off her dancing moves in Le Gayi song from Dil To Pagal Hai and What is Mobile Number from Haseena Maan Jayegi, here are the songs below. Mentalhood Trailer: Karisma Kapoor, Dino Morea, Sandhya Mridul Show How Being A Mother Is The Toughest Job Ever (Watch Video).

Le Gayi - Dil To Pagal Hai

This first song on the list happens to be our favourite as it will surely make you get up and dance. In the flick, the actress played the role of Pooja and charmed everyone with her cuteness. See for yourself.

Oonchi Hai Building - Judwaa

Up next, we have a song from Karisma and Salman Khan's film Judwaa which is entertaining and how. From her latka-jatkas to the expressions, Lolo is fantastic in this number.

What is Mobile Number - Haseena Maan Jaayegi

Super hilarious, this melody happens to be one of the best ones starring the superb dancer Govinda opposite Kapoor. The most interesting thing about this one is its lyrics. FUN!!!

Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha- Coolie No. 1

We bet, whenever you've eaten bhel in your city, you might have definitely sung this song along with your partner. It's the birthday girl and Govinda once again and you can't miss this spicy treat. Check it out.

Sona Kitna Sona Hai - Hero No. 1

Just like the name of the song, even Kapoor in this is pure gold. She's literally acing in all the departments in his melody and we are in awe. See here.

Husn Hai Suhana - Coolie No. 1

Karisma is a talented performer and the below video is proof. A complete package from the 90s for sure. Just look at the moves man. Bravo!

Tan Tana Tan - Judwaa

This last song featuring Karisma is quite a dhamekar one. She looks hot alongside Salman Khan and dances quite on the beat. See for yourself.

That's it, guys! Hope you are impressed by the above compilation of the best songs of Karisma (according to us). She has been in the industry from quite a long time and recently also went the digital route with ALTBalaji's Mentalhood. Here's wishing Lolo are 'happy 46th'. Stay tuned!

