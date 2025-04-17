Filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late legendary actress Sridevi were always the talk of the town. Seven years after the Chandni actress' tragic passing in Dubai, fans remain curious to know what exactly happened with her. There are still many unanswered questions surrounding Sridevi's death, which continue to haunt her admirers and fuel speculation about foul play. Many pointed fingers at Boney Kapoor, unable to believe that the actress could have drowned in a hotel bathtub. Boney Kapoor once revealed Sridevi’s obsession with looking perfect, sharing that she would often starve herself, which sometimes led to blackouts. ‘I Never Cheated on Sridevi’: Boney Kapoor Admits Getting Attracted to Other Women Despite His Undying Love for Late Wife.

Boney Kapoor on Sridevi’s Relentless Pursuit of Beauty

In an interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor revealed that Sridevi was extremely conscious of her appearance. He said that she would work really hard to look a certain way on screen and often went too hard with herself in hopes of achieving that. He said, "She always wanted to look good because when you are on screen, you look much broader, and she wanted to make sure that she is chiselled and in good shape to maintain good looks on screen. It was not just for the film that she was doing then. She had come down to 46-47 kgs. You would notice it in English Vinglish (2012)."

Sridevi With Boney Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Boney Kapoor also shared that Sridevi's extreme diets and eating habits would often lead to blackouts. He said, "Before this incident, she has a blackout on a number of occasions and doctors kept telling her 'You have low BP (blood pressure) so do not follow a severe diet and don't avoid salt'. Most women believe salt increases water retention that's why you look puffy. That was one reason."

The Shocking Impact of Sridevi’s Extreme Dieting

Boney Kapoor also recalled a heartbreaking story told to him by Telugu star Nagarjuna after Sridevi's death. The incident took place during the shooting of a film, and Sridevi was on a crash diet. He said, "After her demise, Nagarjuna came to our home to offer condolences and told me that she was on a crash diet when she was shooting for a film with him. He recollected that she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth and had artificial caps." Sridevi Death Anniversary 2025: Sadma to English Vinglish, Take a Look Back at Superstar’s Impactful Performances.

In a post from August 2024 on Instagram, Boney revealed that he has shed 14 kgs and is aiming to lose 8 kilos more. Sharing an update on his transformation, the filmmaker thanked his late wife, Sridevi, as his inspiration behind the transformation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).