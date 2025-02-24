Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Actress Sridevi was considered one of the country's biggest female superstars after she dominated the entertainment industry in an era dominated by superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Dharmendra. The actress breathed her last on February 24, 2018 in Dubai.

In a career spanning over five decades, Sridevi was honoured with several prestigious awards and was also given the Padma Shri -- India's fourth highest civilian honour -- in 2013. The actress made her acting debut at the age of four with the 1967 Tamil film 'Kandhan Karunai'. Later, in 1972, she made her first appearance in Bollywood in the 1972 film 'Rani Mera Naam'.

Remembering the actress on her death anniversary, let's take a trip down memory lane and recall some of the best performances of Sridevi in the film industry.

Sadma

A Remake of a Tamil movie, this film established Sridevi as one of the most powerful actors at the very early stage of her Hindi career. It was directed by Balu Mahendra.

Mr India

Sridevi was not only a powerful actor, but she was also one of the most successful commercial heroines in the Hindi industry. From 'Hawa Hawai' to 'Kaate Nehi Katte', Sridevi showed her range of versatility in this movie. The film was a super hit.

Chandni

Her white look in this film set a fashion trend back in the 80s. Helmed by Yash Chopra, this movie is also celebrated for its music. Sridevi gained immersive popularity for her role of Chandni in the film.

ChaalBaaz

Sridevi played twin characters in this movie: the tamed and submissive Anju and the boisterous and go-getting Manju. Sridevi's comic timing was mostly talked about in this movie. This film branded Sridevi as one of the most talented and versatile actors in Bollywood.

Lamhe

Teaming up with her 'Chandni' director, Yash Chopra, one more time, Sridevi played double roles in this movie. For playing the dual roles of mother and daughter, Sridevi won accolades.

English Vinglish

After a 15-year-long hiatus, Sridevi made a pleasant comeback at the movies with Gauri Shinde's directorial debut 'English Vinglish'. The film received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. The present generation is perhaps more acquainted with Sridevi's Sashi than her Chandni.

With seven years passed since her death, Sridevi's legacy is still unmatched by the current stars. She was undoubtedly one of the most charismatic actresses on the silver screen who remained a mystery even in her death. (ANI)

