Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor recently opened up about his deep love and admiration for his late wife, Sridevi. The legendary actress passed away on February 14, 2018, in Dubai due to "accidental drowning". Speaking about his lady love, Boney Kapoor said that even if he feels an attraction towards another woman, he will always love her. The Maidaan producer also claimed that he never cheated on his late wife. Boney Kapoor Turns 69: Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Celebrate Father’s Birthday - Janhvi Kapoor Absent From the Family Gathering (View Pic).

Boney Kapoor Reveals Never Cheating on Sridevi

In a recent interview with ABL Live, Boney Kapoor stressed his ever-lasting loyalty towards his late wife, Sridevi. We were inseparable. I was in love with her, I am in love with her, and I will be in love with her till my dying day. When the most sought-after beauty, when the most sought-after personality becomes convinced to spend the rest of her life with you, what greater joy could there be? I never cheated on her, I never had to look here or there. She was my everything."

Boney Kapoor’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Boney Kapoor also shared that his attraction towards other women doesn't take away the love he has for Sridevi. He said, "Even today, I may have friends. I may get attracted to females around me, but as far as she is concerned, the passion and love will never go away." Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor Inaugurate Sridevi Chowk in Mumbai 6 Years After Her Demise; ‘The Archies’ Actor Gets Emotional (Watch Video).

Boney Kapoor got married to Mona Shourie in 1993 and has two children with her - Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The producer married late actress Sridevi in 1996 and have two daughters together - Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2024 10:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).