BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy claims the Ministry of Health was not kept in loop about the AIIMS report pertaining to investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. "I have finished conversing with the Health Secretary on my five questions on the alleged AIIMS Team Report which (news channel) claimed held the SSR case was according to autopsy report one of suicide. The Ministry was not kept in the loop so now I will talk to concerned specialists," Swamy tweeted on Tuesday. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Shares Videos of UK Car Rally Expressing Solidarity for the Late Actor

The questions he has raised are: Whether the AIIMS team did a postmortem on the body of Sushant or was only forming an opinion about the postmortem report done already by the doctors of Cooper Hospital; Was Dr Sudhir Gupta advised by higher authorities to give interviews before the AIIMS Special team report was submitted; did the AIIMS team examine the evidence of destruction, the postmortem by the doctors at Cooper Hospital, and the non-sealing of the scene of the crime by the Mumbai Police. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty To Forward ‘List Of People’ To CBI Who Defamed Her In Media, Confirms Lawyer Satish Maneshinde

Was there insufficient material from a forensic medical point of view for this AIIMS team taking a definite opinion on a cause of death and will the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare consider sending the matter to the Medical Board of the Ministry?

Check Out Subramanian Swamy's Tweet Below:

I have finished conversing with the Health Secretary on my five questions on the alleged AIIMS Team Report which india Today claimed held the SSR case was according to autopsy report one of suicide. The Ministry was not kept in the loop so now I will talk to concerned specialists — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 13, 2020

His tweet comes days after the AIIMS panel ruled out possibility of murder in Sushant's case. Swamy has been leading a campaign to get justice for actor Sushant, who was found dead on June 14. An initial probe by Mumbai Police concluded the actor had committed suicide. The case is subsequently being handled by CBI, with NCB and ED joining the investigation.

