Suhana Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter’s Pics With Her Family And Besties Are Too Good To Miss!
Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suhana Khan, the adorable daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has turned a year older today! Yes, on May 22 she celebrates her 20th birthday and social media platform is flooded with messages for her. Suhana is one of the most adored star kids and netizens wait to catch a glimpse of her. Be it her candid posts or her pictures with her family or friends, it takes the internet by storm. Ever since Suhana Khan made her Instagram account public, her followers eagerly look forward to some amazing pictures or videos. One just cannot take their eyes off from the pics that she keeps sharing on Instagram. Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public! The Pics Shared by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter Are Jaw-Dropping.

Being Suhana Khan’s birthday, fans are expecting her family and girl gang to share a few unseen pictures on social media platform. From accompanying her dad Shah Rukh Khan for cricket matches, to slaying at the ramp with her mommy dearest Gauri Khan, to enjoying her trip with her siblings Aryan and AbRam and chilling out her besties, on this special day, let’s take a look at some of those memorable moments. These throwback pictures of Suhana Khan are just too cute to handle. Karan Johar Clarifies over Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz’s Bollywood Debut with Student of the Year 3.

Charlie's Angels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Stylish Mother And Daughter Duo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

A Click With Baby Brother

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Alibaug Diaries

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

With Her Charming Boys

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Partying With Momma

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Cousins Love

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by im a high mf (@aliachhiba) on

Childhood Drama

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Familia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Love

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

These Lovelies

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Fun Times

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Daddy's Girl

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Fam

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Suhana's Graduation Ceremony

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

Last Day At School

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

Stunners

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

With Ananya Panday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

Are these fun moments of Suhana Khan with her loved ones totally frame-worthy? Now fans are keen to know when she will make her debut in Hindi cinema. Here’s wishing Suhana Khan a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead filled with beautiful moments!