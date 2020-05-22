Suhana Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter’s Pics With Her Family And Besties Are Too Good To Miss!

Suhana Khan, the adorable daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has turned a year older today! Yes, on May 22 she celebrates her 20th birthday and social media platform is flooded with messages for her. Suhana is one of the most adored star kids and netizens wait to catch a glimpse of her. Be it her candid posts or her pictures with her family or friends, it takes the internet by storm. Ever since Suhana Khan made her Instagram account public, her followers eagerly look forward to some amazing pictures or videos. One just cannot take their eyes off from the pics that she keeps sharing on Instagram. Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public! The Pics Shared by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter Are Jaw-Dropping.
Being Suhana Khan’s birthday, fans are expecting her family and girl gang to share a few unseen pictures on social media platform. From accompanying her dad Shah Rukh Khan for cricket matches, to slaying at the ramp with her mommy dearest Gauri Khan, to enjoying her trip with her siblings Aryan and AbRam and chilling out her besties, on this special day, let’s take a look at some of those memorable moments. These throwback pictures of Suhana Khan are just too cute to handle. Karan Johar Clarifies over Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz’s Bollywood Debut with Student of the Year 3.
Charlie's Angels
View this post on Instagram
Stylish Mother And Daughter Duo
View this post on Instagram
A Click With Baby Brother
View this post on Instagram
Alibaug Diaries
View this post on Instagram
With Her Charming Boys
View this post on Instagram
Partying With Momma
View this post on Instagram
Cousins Love
View this post on Instagram
Childhood Drama
View this post on Instagram
Familia
View this post on Instagram
Love
View this post on Instagram
These Lovelies
View this post on Instagram
Fun Times
View this post on Instagram
Daddy's Girl
View this post on Instagram
Fam
View this post on Instagram
Suhana's Graduation Ceremony
View this post on Instagram
Last Day At School
View this post on Instagram
Stunners
View this post on Instagram
With Ananya Panday
View this post on Instagram
Are these fun moments of Suhana Khan with her loved ones totally frame-worthy? Now fans are keen to know when she will make her debut in Hindi cinema. Here’s wishing Suhana Khan a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead filled with beautiful moments!