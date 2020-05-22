Suhana Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter’s Pics With Her Family And Besties Are Too Good To Miss!

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Suhana Khan, the adorable daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has turned a year older today! Yes, on May 22 she celebrates her 20th birthday and social media platform is flooded with messages for her. Suhana is one of the most adored star kids and netizens wait to catch a glimpse of her. Be it her candid posts or her pictures with her family or friends, it takes the internet by storm. Ever since Suhana Khan made her Instagram account public, her followers eagerly look forward to some amazing pictures or videos. One just cannot take their eyes off from the pics that she keeps sharing on Instagram. Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public! The Pics Shared by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter Are Jaw-Dropping.

Being Suhana Khan’s birthday, fans are expecting her family and girl gang to share a few unseen pictures on social media platform. From accompanying her dad Shah Rukh Khan for cricket matches, to slaying at the ramp with her mommy dearest Gauri Khan, to enjoying her trip with her siblings Aryan and AbRam and chilling out her besties, on this special day, let’s take a look at some of those memorable moments. These throwback pictures of Suhana Khan are just too cute to handle. Karan Johar Clarifies over Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz’s Bollywood Debut with Student of the Year 3.

Charlie's Angels

Stylish Mother And Daughter Duo

A Click With Baby Brother

Alibaug Diaries

With Her Charming Boys

Partying With Momma

Cousins Love

Childhood Drama

Familia

Love

These Lovelies

Fun Times

Daddy's Girl

Fam

Suhana's Graduation Ceremony

Last Day At School

Stunners

With Ananya Panday

Are these fun moments of Suhana Khan with her loved ones totally frame-worthy? Now fans are keen to know when she will make her debut in Hindi cinema. Here’s wishing Suhana Khan a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead filled with beautiful moments!