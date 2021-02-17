Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter, Suhana Khan always manages to grab the attention. And why not? As she's charismatic as well as stylish. Recently, the diva posted a series of pictures on her Instagram and they are just wow. In the photos, we see the star kid posing with her New York girl gang and the clicks are some fashionable treat to the eyes. However, the highlight of the night was surely Suhana, who looked drop-dead gorgeous in a figure-hugging outfit that accentuated her body. IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Spotted at DC vs KKR Match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium (See Pics).

Suhana literally stole the show with her expressions and style in the pics. For the one's who aren't aware, the girl recently had jetted off to New York to reportedly complete her course. Coming back to her Instagram update, and going by its glimpse, we feel it was a house party and SRK's girl rocked it and how. She had worn a midriff revealing beige crop top along with a matching pencil skirt. Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana Khan Wants an Indian Disney Princess and We Totally Love the Idea!

Suhana Khan Pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

Currently, Suhana Khan enjoys 1.2 million followers on Instagram and mostly is active on the platform. From travel diaries to her family time, she makes sure she updates about her whereabouts to fans on social media. Having said that, we are really happy to see how Suhana has maintained her body and looks all Bollywood ready. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2021 06:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).