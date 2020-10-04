Delhi Capitals defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in one hell of a match. Well, what was just as exciting, was to see Suhana Khan following this game of cricket in the stands alongside brother Aryan Khan cheering for dad Shah Rukh Khan's team in IPL 2020 at Sharjah Stadium. The camera showed her twice in the entire game. It was Eoin Morgan taking on Kagiso Rabada hitting him back to back sixes in the ground and we saw Suhana Khan jumping on the seat. We saw her in a stylish white sleeveless top with a mask on. Shah was not there at today's match; The last time we saw the superstar cheer for his team alongside son Aryan was on Sept 30 game when KKR managed a comfortable win of 37 runs against Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan Echoes Sachin Tendulkar’s Tweet as He Celebrates Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)’s Win Over Rajasthan Royals.

Today's defeat would be hard to forget but Suhana Khan smiling when KKR batsmen were going down the ground was an unmissable moment. It showcased Suhana's interest in the game of Cricket. IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan Get Clicked as they Attend KKR vs RR Match in Dubai (View Pics).

Here's A Pic of Suhana Khan

And Here's Another One:

KKR stands on 5th in IPL 2020 points table with 4 points below Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, RCB and Delhi Capitals. KKR will take on CSK next at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Oct 7. Tonight's game against Delhi Capitals was a tough one where they were chasing a target of 228 crossed 200 comfortably but fell 18 runs shorts. It will also be interesting to see more of Suhana Khan as she might accompany dad Shah Rukh and brother Aryan in the next fixture. Who knows.

