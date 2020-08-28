Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter, Suhana Khan, is already prepping for her Bollywood debut. She's completing her formal education in filmmaking and acting and will complete her entire course before signing her first debut movie. And while we have already seen her perform in different videos that went viral on the internet, Suhana's recent Instagram post gives us an insight into how well she can handle those emotional scenes. Now mind you, emotional scenes are often very hard to enact but Ms Khan is learning to master them already.

"Congrats if u haven't seen me crying ~ quarantine filming" she captioned while sharing stills from her new curriculum project. The star kid can be seen shedding few tears and we believe those are natural. Suhana's tryst with acting is being observed for years now. She's passionate about entering the industry and take up acting as a full-time profession. Of course, being Shah Rukh Khan's daughter will help her bag initial projects but in the end, she'll have to depend on her skills to thrive and survive.

Check Out Suhana Khan's Pictures

Unlike Suhana, her elder brother, Aryan isn't very keen about acting. He's instead interested in filmmaking and is pursuing his direction course in the US. SRK's kids are already a rage on social media and their followers are in abundance. As Ananya Pandey is busy taking B-town by storm these days, her bestie Suhana is excited to follow her footsteps. And we are waiting to see her shine on the big screen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).