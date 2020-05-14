Suhana Khan's 'No-Makeup' Avatar Gets Captured By Mommy Gauri Khan And The Outcome is Fashionably Perfect (View Pics)

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

We did not expect this to happen but seems like all things unexpected will be revealed this lockdown. As till now, we saw Katrina Kaif cooking, Vicky Kaushal making a perfect omelette, Malaika Arora complaining about her sister's dog and much more. However, the latest update from Shah Rukh Khan's family is just a breath of fresh air. As it's SRK's wife, Gauri Khan who has turned into a photographer this time. Yes, Gauri is sharping her passion and you wanna know who is her muse? It's Suhana Khan. Must say, King Khan's daughter looks breathtaking in her no-makeup pics clicked by her mommy and we are kinda jealous here. As just look at the beauty! Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Takes Online Belly Dancing Lessons Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Gauri took to her Insta and teased fans with a few pics of Suhana and they are magical. In the first photo shared, the Khan girl can be seen looking straight into lenses wearing an off-shoulder printed top paired with denim. Suhana can also be seen donning a delicate gold chain, bracelet and a pair of cute baubles. In pic two, we see her looking away from the camera touching her long tresses and posing. Not to miss, the little lip gloss effect. 'No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!,' Gauri captioned the post. Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public! The Pics Shared by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter Are Jaw-Dropping.

Check Out The Latest Pics Of Suhana Khan Shared By Gauri Below:

View this post on Instagram No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!! A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on May 14, 2020 at 8:08am PDT

And just like a dotting daughter, Suhana also lauded her mom and shared some new set of pictures on her IG. She captioned it as 'my mum took these.' See for yourself.

View this post on Instagram my mum took these 😋 @gaurikhan A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on May 14, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

It was very recently when Suhana Khan had made her Instagram account public and made fans see the other side of her. During such grim times, it's nice to see Suhana with her parents staying at Mannat, Bandra. Earlier, the girl had been in New York where she was pursuing her studies. Let such home photoshoot pictures keep on coming. Stay tuned!