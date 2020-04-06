Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Takes Online Belly Dancing Lessons Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic)

Suhana Khan And Sanjana Muthreja (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is definitely giving us all some fun ideas amid COVID-19 lockdown. What can one do during this quarantine phase? Just checkout what Suhana Khan is upto. Besides getting involved in household chores, reading books or painting or the regular fitness exercises, dance is also a fun activity. And Suhana clearly knows how to utilise time during this lockdown period. She is busy taking online belly dancing lessons and the picture has hit the internet. Suhana Khan Makes Her Instagram Account Public! The Pics Shared by Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s Daughter Are Jaw-Dropping.

Sanjana Muthreja, an international belly dancer and Tahitian instructor, shared a picture on Instagram in which she mentioned about Suhana taking online classes for belly dancing. Due to the current scenario, one cannot step out of the house and hence this is one of the best methods to do what we like. While sharing the picture on Instagram, the instructor captioned it as, “Challenging ourselves with rolls !! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2 #bellydanceclass #bellydanceathome #onlinebellydance #stayhome #skypelessons #artofbellydancewithsanjana #suhanakhan”. Sara Ali Khan Suggests Her Fans to Try Hula Hoop During COVID-19 Lockdown.

Just two days ago, Sara Ali Khan had shared a throwback picture of her enjoying Hula Hoop. In fact, she suggested her fans to try it as it is a fun and stress-relief activity. This lockdown period is taxing, both mentally and physically, but celebs are coming forward and giving their fans numerous ideas on what can one do and stay positive during this phase.