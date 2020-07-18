There is something magical about Sukhwinder Singh's voice, there are no two ways about it. He has been considered as one of Bollywood’s most successful singers. Born in Punjab in 1971, Sukhwinder began his singing career very early on as a child. He then decided to take a break during the mid-1990s to travel the world, thereby exposing himself to and learning various musical genres. He returned to the industry and collaborated with AR Rahman to record Chaiyya Chaiyya, and there has been no looking back for him ever since then. Over the years, he has crooned many famous numbers.

Sukhwinder is celebrating his 49th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some of his famous songs.

Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se)

This is the song that made Singh a household name. From the film, Dil Se, this classic number features Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora Khan dancing on a moving train. Gulzar penned the lyrics and Rahman composed the song. Till today, the track is loved by many, thanks to its energetic composition, Sukhwinder and Sapna Awasthi's terrific voice.

Fashion Ka Jalwa (Fashion)

You know how some songs are just meant to be sung by a specific singer. This one is just that. We bet no one would have been able to do justice to this track from Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion. Salim-Sulaiman's music is like a cherry on the cake here. Sukhwinder Singh Unveils a Prayer Song to Lift Our Spirit Amid COVID-19 Pandemic (Watch Video).

Jai Ho (Slumdog Millionaire)

Jai Ho is the song that gave Sukhwinder international acclaim. The number features in Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire. Once again, Rahman, Gulzar and Sukhwinder came together for this one and created magic. The song is hugely popular all over the world with many artists trying their own renditions.

Kar Har Maidaan Fateh (Sanju)

It's impossible to not get goosebumps while listening to this song from Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt. Sukhwinder's powerful voice does wonders in this inspirational song, there is no denying it.

