Amitabh Bachchan is seriously unstoppable! The Bollywood megatstar has taken the internet once again by storm, thanks to his brand new plush purchase. The 77-year-old actor bought a new car and the pictures of the same are floating on social media. His swanky S Class Mercedes is white in colour. Its number plate reads 'MH02F-J4041.' The figure is special for Big B as the total of the numbers is 11. For the uninitiated, the figure is not only considered as auspicious by many but is also his birth date (11 October). Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Urges People to Overcome Setbacks with a Comeback in Sony TV Show’s Promo (Watch Video).

When it comes to the purchase of car, there automatically comes the discussion about its price. Mercedes S Class falls into the category of swanky cars, absolutely suiting the Shahenshah's stature. This car is reported to cost around Rs 1.38 crore. Check out the pictures below.

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's New Car

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 1, 2020 at 5:04am PDT

Senior AB has always been an enthusiastic spendthrift when it comes to classy four-wheelers. His previous collection of cars includes Rolls Royce, Bentley Continental GT, Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes S500, Mini Cooper, Lexus. After beating coronavirus infection, he has now resumed to work too. He recently shared the pictures from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12, returning as the host. He also will be seen in films like Brahmastra, Chehre and Jhund. But all this, not without his new mean machine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 09:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).