Sunny Leone Goes From Amused To Shocked In Just Two Pictures

Photo Credit: Instagram

Sunny Leone posted two pictures from the sets of her upcoming project and went from being amused to pleasantly shocked. She posted them on Instagram. Although she hasn't mentioned the reason behind her changing mood, we have a feeling she just shared them because she likes them. Don't we all do that? Choose two self-approved pictures from a multitude of them on Instagram? Sunny is so us! Bhoot Part One the Haunted Ship Box Office: How Vicky Kaushal’s Film Fails to Beat These Horror Movies of Sunny Leone, Emraan Hashmi

Sunny is wearing a ghagra choli and is looking stunning. The actress's social media account is quite interesting. Recently, she had posted a very stark campaign for PETA where she is shown as getting skinned for leather.

View this post on Instagram 😍❤😍 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Feb 27, 2020 at 2:39am PST

We also really like to check out her social media account for the family posts. Speaking to IANS, Sunny had said, "I am pretty sure that most of the things I do are against social norms whether it's on purpose or not. So I just go by what I feel is ideal for me and my family and what I believe in."