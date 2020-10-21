Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber often take to social media to confess love and adoration for each other. Their cute family photos are also much famous amid her fanbase. Today was extra special for her as she showered love on her husband on the occasion of his birthday. The "Baby Doll" fame hottie shared pics from their shoot and also wrote a sweet note for her sweetheart of life, wishing him on the birthday. Bullets Trailer: Sunny Leone and Karishma Tanna Set Out on a Wild Mission to Expose Influential Politicians and Arms Dealers (Watch Video).

She posted picture with him and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my one and only!! @dirrty99 life is crazy...hard...and maybe sometimes I’m impossible to deal with... but somehow you manage us (the children) all and do it lots of care and love. Thank you for being the best dad and husband ever! Happy birthday my love and let’s rock this coming year together! It’s “GO” time baby!." Check out the posts below.

Sunny's Post For Daniel

Stylish Sunny

A couple of days ago, she shared a candid moment between the two. The couple spent their time playing Sequence and relishing a mini tub of icecream. On the work front, Sunny is right now focused on her beauty products line namely, StarStruck Cosmetics.

