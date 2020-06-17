Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has opened up a dialogue on Bollywood's nepotism and bullying. The actor died by suicide on June 14 and ever since netizens who have been mourning the actor's loss have taken to social media to blame Karan Johar and a string of others for his death. Several posts on social media suggested that Sushant was pulled out of several Bollywood projects and isolated by bigwigs of the industry which drove him to depression. In the latest news, Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha from Muzaffarpur, Bihar has filed a case against 8 celebs from the industry including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan & Ekta Kapoor in relation to Sushant's death. Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Mumbai Police Will Investigate Professional Rivalry Angle, Reveals Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

As reported by ANI, the case has been registered by Ojha on under Sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in a court in Muzaffarpur. Speaking to ANI, the advocate said, "In the complaint, I have alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not released. Such a situation was created which forced him to take the extreme step."

As for Sushant's police case, it was earlier stated by Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh that Mumbai Police will probe into a professional rivalry angle too. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "While the post mortem report says actor @itsSSR committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. @MumbaiPolice will probe this angle too."Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Mukesh Bhatt Had Approached the Actor for Sadak 2 and Thought He Was a Disturbed Soul.

Filmmaker Karan Johar came under major fire from netizens for his post mourning the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput as netizens connected one of Sushant's old comment about not having a 'godfather' in the industry after being shunned by major producers.

