Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai Police Recovers 5 Diaries From the Late Actor's Residence

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 08:47 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death sent shockwaves not only in Bollywood but across the nation. From his loved ones to his fans, everyone is in mourning as they lost one of the most talented actors from the industry. Sushant was gifted when it comes to acting and was also a warm personality who loved and respected his fans and those that adored him. The actor died by suicide on June 14. Mumbai Police has been investigating the case, probing the cause of the incident and has been looking into the professional rivalry angle which has riled up netizens. While we recently learnt about Sushant's father's statement where he spoke about not being aware of the actor being in depression, in a new revelation, it has now been learnt that police have recovered 5 diaries from the actor's residence. Ekta Kapoor On Criminal Case Filed Against Her Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I'm Beyond Upset At How Convoluted Theories Can Be' (Read Statement).

The contents of these 5 diaries will now be checked by police to learn more about the actor's life. These diaries could reveal what was happening in Sushant's life and what could have led him to take such a step. In the meantime, police have also been recording statements of those close to him. Recently, director Mukesh Chhabra who helmed his last film, Dil Bechara which is yet to release, recorded his statement. He informed the police that, Sushant was very introvert and loved reading books. He also denied of being aware of any professional rivalry. Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Informs Police That He Wasn't Aware of the Actor's Depression, Reveals He Would Feel 'Low'.

The Mumbai Police is also yet to question Sushant's rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty. Among others, the police will also be questioning his manager Siddharth Pithani. It has been reported that director Shekhar Kapur who took to social media to share a post on being aware of Sushant's pain and what caused it, will also be called for questioning.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

