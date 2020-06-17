Ekta Kapoor On Criminal Case Filed Against Her Over Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: 'I'm Beyond Upset At How Convoluted Theories Can Be' (Read Statement)

While 'Rest in Peace Sushant Singh Rajput' has been a much written and overtly said term over the past few days after the actor took his own life on June 14, no one is technically letting his soul rest. Various serious statements have been made, comments have been passed and preposterous theories have been concocted in the past 3 days and everyone, irrespective of who knew or did not know Sushant personally, have given out their 2 cents on why they feel the actor killed himself. Sushant Singh Rajput's Beautiful Musings to be Honoured By His Family On a Website Dedicated to Him.

However, the kicker came in this morning, a lawyer from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, filed a case against the likes of Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar and 8 other celebrities under sections 306, 109, 504 & 506 of IPC with connection with Sushant's suicide. This move comes after various sections of the entertainment industry stated that Sushant might have been forced to take this extreme step after being let down and exploited by the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Case Filed Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor In Muzaffarpur Court.

And now, Ekta Kapoor, who launched Rajput in Pavitra Rishta, a show that made Sushant a household name in the industry, has reacted to what she called 'convoluted theories' claims. She also said that she was 'beyond upset' and stated that 'truth shall prevail'. Ekta Kapoor Gives Sushant Singh Rajput a Balaji Telefilms Tribute, Shares a Video With the Late Actor's Memorable Moments from Pavitra Rishta.

Check Out Ekta's Post Below:

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sushant Singh Rajput hung himself on the morning of June 14, at his Bandra house. His body was found by his house help and his flatmate who immediately informed the police. Rajput's body was taken to Cooper Hospital where foul play was ruled out and his autopsy stated that the actor had died due to 'asphyxiation'. Sushant was laid to rest at Vile Parle's Pawan Hans crematorium with his family and close friends in attendance on June 15.

