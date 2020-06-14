Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Remo D’Souza Reminisces Judging the Late Actor on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4’

Sushant was always full of life. I was surprised he did not win the season of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4' because he was simply the best there. I cannot digest the news of his death. It is too disturbing. He had everything. After participating in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', he had come to my show 'Dance Plus' to promote his film 'Chhichhore', Says Remo D'Souza. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Funeral To Take Place In Mumbai on June 15 After Family Flies In From Patna (Details Inside)

He always had this complaint, whenever he met me: 'Why don't you cast me in ABCD?' I would say, 'definitely, I will cast you'. He was a good actor, good dancer and good looking. Of course, I would have done a film with him. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Team Issues Statement, Asks His Fans To ‘Celebrate His Life and Work’

I don't know the reason why he did that (refers to the fact that Sushant was found hanging at his residence). But taking your own life is not done. You are taking a part of others' lives, too -- all the people who love you.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).