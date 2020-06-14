Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput's Team Issues Statement, Asks His Fans To 'Celebrate His Life and Work'

Bollywood IANS| Jun 14, 2020 09:25 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput in Chhichhore

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS): Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actors official team issued a statement urging fans to remember him for his life and work, and appealing everyone to respect his "privacy at this moment of grief". Sushant hung himself at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. His house help found his body and notified the police. Investigations are on the way currently and no suicide note was found with the actor's body. Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics).

In the statement, his team wrote,

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work like they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

On Sunday, it was reported that Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence by his domestic help, who alerted the police.The actor hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

After establishing himself on the small screen with "Pavitra Rishta", he transitioned to the big screen with film "Kai Po Chhe". He went on to do projects including "Shuddh Desi Romance", the biopic "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichore", among several others. Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput's death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

