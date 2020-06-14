Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput's Funeral To Take Place In Mumbai on June 15 After Family Flies In From Patna (Details Inside)

Bollywood IANS| Jun 14, 2020 10:14 PM IST
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: #MentalHealthMatters (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral will be performed in Mumbai tomorrow. Sushant had committed suicide on June 14, at his Bandra residence where he hung himself. The actor's last rites will be performed after his father Krishna Kumar Singh and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna, according to a report in India today.in. As details about his final hours emerged, it has come to light that the last thing Sushant consumed before ending his life was a glass of juice on Sunday morning, at around 10. Then, he locked himself up in his bedroom, according to the India Today website. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: From Wanting To Become an Astronaut to Making MS Dhoni Fans Happy, The Chhichhore Actor's Life Journey Has Been Nothing But Enigmatic

He did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door by his domestic help, who then called neighbours. The police arrived shortly afterwards and broke into Sushant's flat around 12:30pm and found him hanging. The police have said there was no suicide note. Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics).

"Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide, Mumbai Police is investigating. -DCP Pranay Ashok, Spokesperson Mumbai Police," a statement released by Mumbai Police on Sunday afternoon, read. The actor's mortal remains were then taken to Cooper Hospital in the city for conducting a COVID-19 test and then postmortem.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment for the same. His social media posts from the past couple of months revealed that he even tried yoga and meditation to battle his state of mind. News of Sushant's demise comes within days of the news of his manager Disha Salian's death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

