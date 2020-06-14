Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Saba Qamar and Other Pakistani Celebs Offer their Condolences (View Tweets)

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, died of suicide today afternoon and the feeling is yet to sync in. The actor was apparently suffering from depression and was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Police officials have confirmed suicide as the cause while also mentioning that no suicide note was found anywhere in his apartment. Sushant's demise is a major blow to the Bollywood industry and while his colleagues and contemporaries are praying for his soul to rest in peace, Pakistani celebs too have shared their condolences for his departed soul. [Exclusive] Pavitra Rishta Director Ravindra Gautam on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Had So Much Zeal for Life'.

Mahira Sharma, Ali Zafar, Saba Qamar were among the few Pakistani celebs who took to their social media accounts to mourn Sushant's untimely demise. The actor was known for his craft and was immensely respected in the acting circle. His loss will be felt forever and the void that he has left will never be filled. Check out what the artists from our neighbouring country have tweeted.

Mahira Khan

May your soul rest in eternal peace #SushantSinghRajput — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) June 14, 2020

Ali Zafar

Absolutely shocking! He was always so pleasant, full of life and such a promising actor. Rest in peace @itsSSR. https://t.co/VHc0Y26cny — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 14, 2020

Saba Qamar

Terrible News! I'm speechless and shocked to the core 💔 He was so full of life and always brought positive energy with him. I still can't believe he's no more.#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/jIi05yWz1l — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) June 14, 2020

Ayeza Khan

Sushant's death was mourned by the entire Bollywood industry. From Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to Anushka Sharma and Ajay Devgn, many prominent names shared their prayers for his beautiful soul and offered condolences to his family members. While the industry was still grieving the loss of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor and Wajid Khan, Sushant's heartbreaking news comes as another tragedy.

