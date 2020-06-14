Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Dies At 34: Ekta Kapoor Remembers Their Conversation From Last Week, Expresses Grief Saying 'Not fair Sushi!'

TV Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 03:45 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput Dies At 34: Ekta Kapoor Remembers Their Conversation From Last Week, Expresses Grief Saying 'Not fair Sushi!'
Ekta Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput reported committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, June 14. The actor was aged 34. Sushant's passing has come as a shock to everyone from his fans to his industry friends. The actor starred in brilliant roles including the likes of M. S Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kedarnath among others. Sushant began his acting journey, first as a TV star and later shined on the silver screen. One of his most significant roles on Television was Ekta Kapoor's serial Pavitra Rishta. It was a phenomenal act in this serial that paved way for his silver screen journey as he debuted with Kai Po Che! (2013). The news of his death has come as huge shock for producer Ekta Kapoor who first worked with him before he was the huge Bollywood star. Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

Saddened by his death, Ekta took to Twitter to share a screengrab of their conversation from last week. Kapoor had tweeted about how Sushant landed up as the lead of Pavitra Rishta. The actor had also responded to Kapoor saying he was "forever greatful" to her. Taking to Twitter, Ekta saddened by his death wrote, "Not fair Sushi! One week everything changed! Not fair my baby!"Sushant Singh Rajput, Aged 34, Commits Suicide; Twitterati Shocked To Hear About The Death Of Bollywood Actor.

Check Out Ekta Kapoor's Post Here:

Bollywood celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Ajay Devgn have expressed their shock and grief over the death of Sushant. The actor was last seen in Nitish Tiwari's Chhihhore which received positive reviews, particularly for his act.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 03:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

