[Exclusive] Pavitra Rishta Director Ravindra Gautam on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: 'He Had So Much Zeal for Life'

TV Rajat Tripathi| Jun 14, 2020 06:24 PM IST
Ravindra Gautam, Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram, Facebook)

Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide. The entertainment industry and the fans are shocked and saddened by his demise. The actor made his acting debut with a TV soap, Pavitra Rishta, which propelled him into stardom. Ravindra Gautam, the director of the show, is heartbroken by the actor's death. "It is unbelievable and shocking. I can't even think that something like this could happen," he says.

Ravindra remembers Sushant fondly from the time when they worked together in the late 2000s'. "He was so young. He was a 22-23 years old boy. Very hard-working, fun-loving. He had so much zest for life. He used to have so much zeal for life," he says.

"He was always ready to dance. We have worked for 20 hours. He was always lively" Ravindra adds. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies At 34: Ekta Kapoor Remembers Their Conversation From Last Week, Expresses Grief Saying 'Not fair Sushi!'.

There are several reports that claim that Sushant was suffering from clinical depression. The police have not confirmed it yet. "I never thought that he could be depressed when I looked at him at that time," Ravindra says. "Then, he went to the movies and I lost touch with him. He was a very positive guy. Even if he was depressed, I thought he could overcome it."

Ravindra also pushes for mental health awareness in our conversation. "We talk about increasing physical immunity. We should also talk about mental health. This time is such, that everyone is lonely. I was wondering if there was no lockdown, people keep busy, people talk more to friends, discuss problems - it sometimes help you open up," he concludes.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 06:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

